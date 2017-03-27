European shares inch higher as Brexit...

European shares inch higher as Brexit divorce process to begin

Read more: Reuters

LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was 0.1 percent higher by 1000 GMT, with modest gains driven by broker upgrades and results.

