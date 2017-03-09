European Central Bank keeps stimulus ...

European Central Bank keeps stimulus on track to aid economy

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

The European Central Bank has decided to keep its stimulus programs unchanged, leaving President Mario Draghi with the job of explaining at his news conference why he is pressing on with the measures when inflation has reached the bank's target. Draghi argues that the recent rise in the annual inflation rate to 2 percent - past the ECB's target of just under 2 percent - comes from higher oil prices, and not from fundamental improvements in the economy such as higher wages for workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James Comey Is Investigating Russian Money in D... 5 hr Comey Revelation 1
Coal Is Definitely Not the Solution To Improve ... 6 hr Blue Sky In China 1
News Hazleton fire displaces seven 6 hr heroin and chill 1
All Those European Robbers and Looters Can Die ... 9 hr Filthy Europeans 1
All You Filthy Agents Can Face Hell when Deleti... 12 hr Cheever Monkey Hand 2
DG Tromp Needs To Watch Out for Cheever Monkey ... 12 hr Cheever Monkey Hand 1
dtc & weblink transfer (Jul '13) 15 hr Haig 49
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC