European Central Bank keeps stimulus on track to aid economy

The European Central Bank has decided to keep its stimulus programs unchanged, leaving President Mario Draghi with the job of explaining at his news conference why he is pressing on with the measures when inflation has reached the bank's target. Draghi argues that the recent rise in the annual inflation rate to 2 percent - past the ECB's target of just under 2 percent - comes from higher oil prices, and not from fundamental improvements in the economy such as higher wages for workers.

