EU blocks merger of Deutsche Boerse, London Stock Exchange
" The European Union has blocked the planned merger of Germany's Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange. EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said Wednesday that the deal would have created "a de facto monopoly in the crucial area of fixed income instruments," such as bonds.
