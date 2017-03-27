Eliminate outdoor flaws with an attractive latticework fence

Nearly 60 percent of homeowners are planning to spend money on home improvements in 2017 with outdoor living projects leading the way, according to a survey by LightStream, the national online lending division of SunTrust Banks, Inc. While there may be more popular and trendy outdoor projects, building a latticework fence is a very practical, easy and affordable way to add value by eliminating unwanted eyesores. Every home is burdened with air conditioning units, garbage can bins, small storage units and other relatively permanent structures that detract from the beauty of a yard.

