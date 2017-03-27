Eliminate outdoor flaws with an attractive latticework fence
Nearly 60 percent of homeowners are planning to spend money on home improvements in 2017 with outdoor living projects leading the way, according to a survey by LightStream, the national online lending division of SunTrust Banks, Inc. While there may be more popular and trendy outdoor projects, building a latticework fence is a very practical, easy and affordable way to add value by eliminating unwanted eyesores. Every home is burdened with air conditioning units, garbage can bins, small storage units and other relatively permanent structures that detract from the beauty of a yard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Debt Ceiling Has To Be Raised by April 29, 2...
|15 min
|US Debt Ceiling
|1
|Women's March Demands Equality
|26 min
|Mr Important
|18
|2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence ...
|1 hr
|OMG
|14
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|3 hr
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Afton Woman Charged With 1st-Degree Murder
|7 hr
|The Hippie
|3
|China Spent Less on Defense But Building Up S. ...
|9 hr
|The Filthy Yahoo ...
|1
|Traitors from Mexico Can Help Build the Border ...
|9 hr
|Lori The Liar
|3
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC