ECB official: Stimulus lowers incentive to cut deficits

" A top European Central Bank official is warning that the bank's stimulus measures are easing pressure on indebted governments to straighten out their finances. Jens Weidmann of Germany said Wednesday that current low borrowing rates offer "few incentives for governments to consolidate their budgets" since debt does not incur high interest costs.

