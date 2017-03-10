Easyjet Spon (ESYJY) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESYJY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Easyjet Spon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob...
|6 hr
|Mikey
|2
|46 US Attorneys Appointed by Oba Are Asked To R...
|11 hr
|Drain The Swamp
|1
|Lucifer and Ghost Cheever are scheduled to meet... (Jul '16)
|13 hr
|Ghost Cheever
|13
|James Comey Is Investigating Russian Money in D...
|13 hr
|Comey Revelation
|3
|The S. Korea Supreme Court Ordered Park, The Pr...
|13 hr
|Cheever Empty Pro...
|3
|Cheever Can Not Walk Away From A Solemn Promise...
|15 hr
|Cheever Empty Pro...
|1
|Understand the True Meaning of DC Trump's Trave...
|17 hr
|The Real Travel Ban
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC