Easyjet Spon (ESYJY) Upgraded to Buy ...

Easyjet Spon (ESYJY) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESYJY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Easyjet Spon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob... 6 hr Mikey 2
46 US Attorneys Appointed by Oba Are Asked To R... 11 hr Drain The Swamp 1
Lucifer and Ghost Cheever are scheduled to meet... (Jul '16) 13 hr Ghost Cheever 13
James Comey Is Investigating Russian Money in D... 13 hr Comey Revelation 3
The S. Korea Supreme Court Ordered Park, The Pr... 13 hr Cheever Empty Pro... 3
Cheever Can Not Walk Away From A Solemn Promise... 15 hr Cheever Empty Pro... 1
Understand the True Meaning of DC Trump's Trave... 17 hr The Real Travel Ban 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,654 • Total comments across all topics: 279,463,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC