Deutsche Securities Warned by Japan Over Bond Trading Collusion 2 hours ago
Citigroup Inc. on trades of European sovereign bonds -- the first such notice handed down to a foreign securities company operating in the country. Deutsche Securities Inc. exchanged order details and other information from April 2010 to as late as March 2014 with the Citigroup employee, according to an official at the commission, who asked not to be identified due to internal policy.
