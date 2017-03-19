Deutsche Bank to Raise $8.6 Billion A...

Deutsche Bank to Raise $8.6 Billion After Pricing Share Sale

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Deutsche Bank AG said it will raise 8 billion euros from a capital increase starting this week as the lender seeks to shore up its finances and boost growth. The Frankfurt-based company will issue 687.5 million new shares at 11.65 euros apiece, it said in a statement on Sunday, in-line with the bank's March 5 announcement on the planned sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DC Trump Would Stand By His Dumb Deal to Accept... 6 hr Let Cheever Tell 3
Those Midgets and Morans in S. Korea Are Still ... 6 hr S Korea Ghost 1
Car Imports In China Slumped Because of Domesti... 7 hr The Car Market 1
Japs Slow Boat Could Not Get Them There On Savi... Sun Japs Slow Boat 1
That Penny Cheever Finally Earned A Honest Penn... Sun Dirt Poor Cheever 3
DC Trump May Honor Lincoln's Wish to Send All B... Sun The Dumbo Cheever 3
I Constantly Upgrade and Revise My Aim High Phi... Sun The Penny Cheever 3
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,878 • Total comments across all topics: 279,685,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC