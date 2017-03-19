Deutsche Bank to Raise $8.6 Billion After Pricing Share Sale
Deutsche Bank AG said it will raise 8 billion euros from a capital increase starting this week as the lender seeks to shore up its finances and boost growth. The Frankfurt-based company will issue 687.5 million new shares at 11.65 euros apiece, it said in a statement on Sunday, in-line with the bank's March 5 announcement on the planned sale.
