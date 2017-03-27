Deutsche Bank in Bind Over How to Modify $300 Million Trump Debt

Deutsche Bank AG 's loans to Donald Trump's real-estate business has turned into a headache at the bank, as its effort has stalled to restructure part of the $300 million or so in debt. The issue is a personal guarantee Trump gave Deutsche Bank when the debt was negotiated from 2012 to 2015, according to a person with knowledge of bank discussions. The debt -- on a Florida golf resort, Washington D.C. hotel and Chicago tower -- is being paid.

