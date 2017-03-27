Deutsche Bank in Bind Over How to Modify $300 Million Trump Debt
Deutsche Bank AG 's loans to Donald Trump's real-estate business has turned into a headache at the bank, as its effort has stalled to restructure part of the $300 million or so in debt. The issue is a personal guarantee Trump gave Deutsche Bank when the debt was negotiated from 2012 to 2015, according to a person with knowledge of bank discussions. The debt -- on a Florida golf resort, Washington D.C. hotel and Chicago tower -- is being paid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|1 hr
|Atticus Finch
|3
|Women's March Demands Equality
|3 hr
|Dawn
|13
|MSNBS Finally Reported The Government Shut Down...
|9 hr
|Government Shut D...
|1
|2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence ...
|11 hr
|Pointer
|9
|A Shocking Revelation that All Trump Family Mem...
|12 hr
|All The Corruption
|1
|The Rumor Has It - Barren Tromp Will Drop Out o...
|21 hr
|The Warning
|1
|That Starky and Murky Trump Can Only Blame Smor...
|21 hr
|The Smort Cheever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC