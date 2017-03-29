Danika Louise Lena in court accused of $1.3 million Macquarie Bank fraud

With a Louis Vuitton bag slung over her arm, and wearing Chanel shoes, a woman has appeared in court accused of funnelling $1.3 million from Macquarie Bank accounts to her own. Danika Louise Lena, 26, from Drummoyne, appeared in Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday, charged with 21 counts of using a false document to obtain financial advantage.

