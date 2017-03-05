Counterfeiters flood Melbourne with f...

Counterfeiters flood Melbourne with fake $100 notes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

Fake $100 notes are being passed at restaurants, pubs and shops across Melbourne as a counterfeiting ring has begun flooding the city with high-quality forged bills. The influx of forged currency comes as the federal government considers a proposal to permanently remove the $100 note from circulation because of its popularity with organised crime syndicates, drug traffickers and tax cheats using the black economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To Drastically Reduce The Foreign Aid to Black ... 8 min Shocking Revelation 1
To Print US Currency w/o Serial Nos. May Not So... 15 hr Filthy Agent Fisher 4
DC Trump Can Not Blame NATO Allies of No Defens... 16 hr Dumb Fisher 3
The Agent Fisher Is Dreaming About The Legal Ac... 16 hr Filthy Agent Fisher 3
News U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W... 17 hr tomin cali 1
Richard Arcara, The Dark Force in Cheever's Sle... Fri The Dark Force 1
Agent Fisher Needs to Learn The Plots of David ... Fri Terrorist Fisher 3
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,319,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC