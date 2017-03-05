Counterfeiters flood Melbourne with fake $100 notes
Fake $100 notes are being passed at restaurants, pubs and shops across Melbourne as a counterfeiting ring has begun flooding the city with high-quality forged bills. The influx of forged currency comes as the federal government considers a proposal to permanently remove the $100 note from circulation because of its popularity with organised crime syndicates, drug traffickers and tax cheats using the black economy.
