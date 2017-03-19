BT Group plc's (BT.A) Neutral Rating ...

BT Group plc's (BT.A) Neutral Rating Reiterated at BNP Paribas

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

's stock had its "neutral" rating restated by analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 330 price target on the communications services company's stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Japs Slow Boat Could Not Get Them There On Savi... 15 hr Japs Slow Boat 1
That Penny Cheever Finally Earned A Honest Penn... 18 hr Dirt Poor Cheever 3
DC Trump May Honor Lincoln's Wish to Send All B... 18 hr The Dumbo Cheever 3
I Constantly Upgrade and Revise My Aim High Phi... 18 hr The Penny Cheever 3
Canada Is Now Ready to Deport the Undocumented ... 18 hr The Penny Cheever 3
Fox News Began to Ask the Whereabouts of Oba.. Sat Oba In Hiding 2
Rodrigo Duterte of Philippines Should Contact C... Sat For Duterte To Know 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,676,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC