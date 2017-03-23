Britain's FTSE posts worst weekly per...

Britain's FTSE posts worst weekly performance since January as U.S. healthcare vote looms

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

LONDON, March 24 Britain's top share index dipped on Friday ahead of a delayed U.S. vote on a key healthcare bill, though gains among Smiths Group and Provident Financial capped losses. The FTSE 100 closed 0.1 percent lower.

