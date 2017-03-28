Booker Group Plc (BOK) Stock Rating R...

Booker Group Plc (BOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

's stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 213 target price on the stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks 8 min COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Women's March Demands Equality 53 min Okay 17
News 2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence ... 2 hr The Hippie 13
News Afton Woman Charged With 1st-Degree Murder 4 hr The Hippie 3
China Spent Less on Defense But Building Up S. ... 5 hr The Filthy Yahoo ... 1
Traitors from Mexico Can Help Build the Border ... 6 hr Lori The Liar 3
Europe Decided to Deport All The Black Maggots ... 13 hr The Deportation 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,881,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC