BoG To Address Credit Challenges

BoG To Address Credit Challenges

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Bank of Ghana says it's working closely with the International Finance Corporation to ensure the enactment of a new Borrowers and Lenders Act. The new law is to address all bottlenecks that impede the advancement of credit to borrowers, especially Small and Medium-sized Enterprises .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dtc & weblink transfer (Jul '13) 1 hr Haig 49
David Cheever Aligned With Oba Trying to Wallop... 8 hr Cheever Walloped 1
That Midget and Moran Cheever Needs to Know The... 21 hr Wealthy Chinese 1
Those Stupid and Dumb Veterans thought Japan Is... 22 hr Dirt Poor Cheever 3
That Black Carlson Needs Not to Explain The Ame... 22 hr Slave Cheever 3
Enjoy All the Beggar Food called Sushi from Jap... 22 hr Beggar Cheever 3
gcr update 22 hr Dumb Cheever 2
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,296 • Total comments across all topics: 279,421,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC