BoG To Address Credit Challenges
The Bank of Ghana says it's working closely with the International Finance Corporation to ensure the enactment of a new Borrowers and Lenders Act. The new law is to address all bottlenecks that impede the advancement of credit to borrowers, especially Small and Medium-sized Enterprises .
