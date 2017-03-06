BNP Paribas Analysts Give Salzgitter ...

BNP Paribas Analysts Give Salzgitter AG (SZG) a a 30.00 Price Target

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendationsfor Salzgitter AG with our free daily email newsletter: A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SZG. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter AG in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Imagining World War III -- In 2034.. (Aug '14) 1 hr Raj Chanani 120
All You Dumbos Need to Pay Attention to KIm's W... 2 hr All The Dumbos 2
DC Trump Needs to Fire James Comey for Not Beha... 5 hr Do Not Deny 1
News Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3 5 hr Geniuses 1
Don't Hate China And Germany for Their Success.... 6 hr Not Trade Deficit 1
To Print US Currency w/o Serial Nos. May Not So... 8 hr The Scum Cheever 6
Germany Has A Million and More of Beggar Refuge... 8 hr The Scum Cheever 3
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,894 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC