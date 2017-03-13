Barclays bosses facing criminal charg...

Barclays bosses facing criminal charges plea for leniency

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: This Is Money

Eight former bosses have been investigated by the Serious Fraud Office, which is examining a rescue by Middle Eastern investors who pumped A 7bn into the bank in 2008 as it teetered on the brink of collapse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Money.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Japs Slow Boat Could Not Get Them There On Savi... 12 hr Japs Slow Boat 1
That Penny Cheever Finally Earned A Honest Penn... 14 hr Dirt Poor Cheever 3
DC Trump May Honor Lincoln's Wish to Send All B... 15 hr The Dumbo Cheever 3
I Constantly Upgrade and Revise My Aim High Phi... 15 hr The Penny Cheever 3
Canada Is Now Ready to Deport the Undocumented ... 15 hr The Penny Cheever 3
Fox News Began to Ask the Whereabouts of Oba.. Sat Oba In Hiding 2
Rodrigo Duterte of Philippines Should Contact C... Sat For Duterte To Know 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,622 • Total comments across all topics: 279,672,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC