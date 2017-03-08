Banks to levy hefty charges if minimu...

Banks to levy hefty charges if minimum balance is not maintained

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Merinews

State Bank of India has announced that it will charge the customers a fine of Rs 600 in case they fail to maintain the monthly average balance their bank accounts. The penalties which have been kept slab-wise are on the basis of the MAB.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Cheever Aligned With Oba Trying to Wallop... 2 hr Cheever Walloped 1
That Midget and Moran Cheever Needs to Know The... 15 hr Wealthy Chinese 1
Those Stupid and Dumb Veterans thought Japan Is... 16 hr Dirt Poor Cheever 3
That Black Carlson Needs Not to Explain The Ame... 16 hr Slave Cheever 3
Enjoy All the Beggar Food called Sushi from Jap... 16 hr Beggar Cheever 3
gcr update 16 hr Dumb Cheever 2
All Those Filthy and Low Down Japs Better Behav... 19 hr Japs First To Die 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,319 • Total comments across all topics: 279,415,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC