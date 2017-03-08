Banks to levy hefty charges if minimum balance is not maintained
State Bank of India has announced that it will charge the customers a fine of Rs 600 in case they fail to maintain the monthly average balance their bank accounts. The penalties which have been kept slab-wise are on the basis of the MAB.
