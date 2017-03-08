Banks accused of rigging rand could f...

Banks accused of rigging rand could face tribunal in July - source

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Sixteen banks accused of colluding to rig South Africa's rand currency could face a competition tribunal in July after a private pre-hearing was held on Friday, a source at the competition commission said. Barclays and Citigroup previously approached South Africa's competition regulators with information linked to the case and Citigroup was fined 69.5 million rand last month for its role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DC Trump Needs to Tighten Up The Rules for IRS ... 2 hr For Trump to Know 1
To Arrest That Criminal Cheever Is First Prior ... 3 hr Peace Can Wait 1
News Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob... 15 hr Mikey 2
46 US Attorneys Appointed by Oba Are Asked To R... 21 hr Drain The Swamp 1
Lucifer and Ghost Cheever are scheduled to meet... (Jul '16) 23 hr Ghost Cheever 13
James Comey Is Investigating Russian Money in D... 23 hr Comey Revelation 3
The S. Korea Supreme Court Ordered Park, The Pr... 23 hr Cheever Empty Pro... 3
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,473,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC