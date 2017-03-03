Bank profits a 'virtuous circle': Nab Ceo

National Australia Bank chief executive Andrew Thorburn has defended big banks' multi-billion dollar profits as part of a "virtuous circle", while refusing to say how much ex-NSW premier Mike Baird will be paid. Mr Thorburn hired Mr Baird this week to head the bank's corporate and institutional unit but told a parliamentary committee on Friday that details of his remuneration would only be released - along with that of all executives - in NAB's end-of-year report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.