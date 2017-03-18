Bank of America Just Proved Its Serious About Raising Its Dividend
This will come as no surprise to investors who have followed Bank of America's progress since the financial crisis , when the bank was forced to cut its once-generous dividend to $0.01 per share. Soon after Moynihan took over at the beginning of 2010, he made it clear that one of his priorities was to restart the flow of capital to shareholders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|That Penny Cheever Finally Earned A Honest Penn...
|2 hr
|The Penny Cheever
|1
|DC Trump May Honor Lincoln's Wish to Send All B...
|4 hr
|The Abe Wish
|1
|Canada Is Now Ready to Deport the Undocumented ...
|11 hr
|To Deport Mexicans
|1
|Fox News Began to Ask the Whereabouts of Oba..
|16 hr
|Oba In Hiding
|2
|Rodrigo Duterte of Philippines Should Contact C...
|18 hr
|For Duterte To Know
|1
|King of Saudi Visited Asia and Signed the $ 65 ...
|19 hr
|The Large Deal
|1
|I Constantly Upgrade and Revise My Aim High Phi...
|21 hr
|To Aim High
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC