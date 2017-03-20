Bank donates land for park to honor 6 dead in Baltimore house fire
A playground will honor six children who died in a Baltimore house fire. JPMorgan Chase & Co is donating land for a playground near Baltimore's City Neighbors Charter School, which two of the children who died attended.
