Australians Wave Goodbye to Lavish Cr...

Australians Wave Goodbye to Lavish Credit Card Perks

19 hrs ago

Australians accustomed to jetting off to Bali using reward points earned on their credit cards may need to open their wallets to pay for the next holiday. A new cap on credit-card transaction fees that comes into force on July 1 means there'll be less revenue available to fund lavish award programs.

