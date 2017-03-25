AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Given "Buy" Rating at Deutsche Bank AG
's stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 5,500 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.
