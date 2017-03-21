Ariel Investments' Charles Bobrinskoy: It's 'Silly' to Expect Inflation to Stay Low
Inflation expectations are now relatively low, economic data show, "which is just silly," Charles Bobrinskoy, head of investment group at Chicago-based Ariel Investments, told CNBC. The median expected price change over the next 12 months, as measured by the University of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers, stands at 2.7 percent, CNBC.com reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Walloping Dragon Said Cheever Having No Chan...
|2 hr
|My Walloping Dragon
|1
|Yahoo News Have All The Midget and Moran Agents...
|6 hr
|Filthy Yahoo News
|1
|Cheever, The Wobbler Should Know Richard Arcara...
|Tue
|For Wobbler to Know
|1
|It Is A Warning for Wall Street Cheaters to Lea...
|Tue
|Buy Low and Sell ...
|1
|That Squatter Cheever Needs to Find Ways to Fee...
|Tue
|Cheever The Fool
|3
|Car Imports In China Slumped Because of Domesti...
|Tue
|Cheever The Fool
|3
|DC Trump Ought To Refocus On Taking In The Top ...
|Tue
|Trump Plan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC