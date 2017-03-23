Annual pace of inflation lowers in Fe...

Annual pace of inflation lowers in February, declining food prices soften impact

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The annual pace of inflation in Canada ticked lower in February as higher prices for gasoline were offset in part by declining costs for fresh fruit and vegetables. Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index rose 2.0 per cent on a year-over-year basis in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheever Needs to Pay Attention What Nicole Whea... 13 hr Nicole Rants 1
Don't Let Yahoo News Fool You about Your Old Fi... Fri Stay In Guam 1
People In America Spent Money They Don't Have A... Fri The Debtor Nation 1
My Walloping Dragon Will Initiate The Events To... Thu The Dragon Howl 1
It Is Up To DC Trump To Not Falter At This Earl... Thu Trump Falters 1
My Walloping Dragon Said Cheever Having No Chan... Thu The Demising Chee... 3
That Squatter Cheever Needs to Find Ways to Fee... Thu Cheever The Fool 5
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,513 • Total comments across all topics: 279,800,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC