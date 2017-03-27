American consumer confidence at 16-ye...

American consumer confidence at 16-year high on strong economy

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

US consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March amid growing labour market optimism while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentum after faltering at the start of the year. The economy's strengthening fundamentals were underscored by other data on Tuesday showing further increases in house prices in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No One Paid Attention To Two Week Recess Of Con... 1 hr Congress Recess 1
That Beggar Duterte of Philippines Prayed for H... 2 hr Duterte Remorse 1
DC Trump Needs To Fix The Cost of Drugs To Head... 2 hr The Zombie Plan 1
No One in Europe Can Stop Brexit for They Are D... 3 hr Brexit Is On 1
News Women's March Demands Equality 3 hr All The Trash 20
D Tax Cheeter, A New Book By Smort Cheever May ... 9 hr D Tax Cheeter 1
US Debt Ceiling Has To Be Raised by April 29, 2... 17 hr US Debt Ceiling 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,463 • Total comments across all topics: 279,902,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC