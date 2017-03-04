Aldermore Group PLC (Ald) Earns "Neutral" Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co
's stock had its "neutral" rating restated by J P Morgan Chase & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 250 target price on the stock.
