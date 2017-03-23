2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want...

2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence Reduced

There are 2 comments on the The Greenville Sun story from 13 hrs ago, titled 2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence Reduced. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:

April 6 marks the 20th anniversary of the Lillelid murders, considered by many among the most horrific crimes ever committed in Greene County. The shootings of four members of the Lillelid family in 1997 drew worldwide attention.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
BB Board

Knoxville, TN

#1 2 hrs ago
It's not gonna happen!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
You Are Dumb

Buffalo, NY

#2 2 hrs ago
You are Dumb and Stupid... Go to Hell!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Afton Woman Charged With 1st-Degree Murder 1 hr binaries 1
News Additional Indictments Filed In Murder Cases 2 hr binaries 1
News Women's March Demands Equality 2 hr You Are Garbage 2
News Afton woman charged in Greene County homicide 2 hr You Are Garbage 2
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today 2 hr binaries 1
Who Refused to Raise the Debt Ceiling? Let us F... 5 hr The Debt Ceiling 1
DC Trump Ties To Pay Interest For Government's ... 8 hr The Debt Ceiling 2
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,819,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC