2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence Reduced
There are 2 comments on the The Greenville Sun story from 13 hrs ago, titled 2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence Reduced. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:
April 6 marks the 20th anniversary of the Lillelid murders, considered by many among the most horrific crimes ever committed in Greene County. The shootings of four members of the Lillelid family in 1997 drew worldwide attention.
#1 2 hrs ago
It's not gonna happen!
#2 2 hrs ago
You are Dumb and Stupid... Go to Hell!
