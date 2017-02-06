'We're sorry': Deutsche Bank apologizes with full-page ads
Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, has apologized in full-page German newspaper ads for misconduct that has cost the company billions. The ad, signed by CEO John Cryan on behalf of the bank's top management, ran Saturday in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and the Munich-based Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
