Wells Fargo poised to wipe out CEO's bonus
The bonuses of Wells Fargo's topmost executives are on the chopping block as the bank continues to dig out from its fake account scandal. Wells Fargo's board of directors is expected to soon decide to eliminate annual bonuses for CEO Tim Sloan, Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry and other senior executives, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNNMoney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite e-Mailing President Trump, John Koskine...
|7 hr
|Cheever Open Lett...
|1
|While Wall Street Cheaters Applaud The Tax Cuts...
|9 hr
|To Pay For Tax Cuts
|1
|Many Companies Are Moving Into Mexico To Defy D...
|11 hr
|Company Flouts to...
|1
|The Black Murky Cheever Received A Bus Load of ...
|12 hr
|The Cheever Murkys
|1
|David Cheever Committed A Major Bank Fraud With...
|13 hr
|Black Murky Cheever
|3
|Don't Be A Dumbo and Learn the History of S. Ch...
|13 hr
|Black Murky Cheever
|5
|I will buy Chinese bonds NOW (Sep '13)
|13 hr
|Liar Cheever
|106
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC