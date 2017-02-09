Wells Fargo poised to wipe out CEO's ...

Wells Fargo poised to wipe out CEO's bonus

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

The bonuses of Wells Fargo's topmost executives are on the chopping block as the bank continues to dig out from its fake account scandal. Wells Fargo's board of directors is expected to soon decide to eliminate annual bonuses for CEO Tim Sloan, Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry and other senior executives, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNNMoney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Despite e-Mailing President Trump, John Koskine... 7 hr Cheever Open Lett... 1
While Wall Street Cheaters Applaud The Tax Cuts... 9 hr To Pay For Tax Cuts 1
Many Companies Are Moving Into Mexico To Defy D... 11 hr Company Flouts to... 1
The Black Murky Cheever Received A Bus Load of ... 12 hr The Cheever Murkys 1
David Cheever Committed A Major Bank Fraud With... 13 hr Black Murky Cheever 3
Don't Be A Dumbo and Learn the History of S. Ch... 13 hr Black Murky Cheever 5
I will buy Chinese bonds NOW (Sep '13) 13 hr Liar Cheever 106
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,633 • Total comments across all topics: 278,721,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC