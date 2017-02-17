Wells Fargo customers avoid bank amid accounts scandal
SAN FRANCISCO >> Fewer customers opened checking accounts at Wells Fargo in January and more closed checking accounts, an indication that the embattled bank still faces challenges arising from a scandal linked to bogus accounts, the company reported Friday. San Francisco-based Wells Fargo has wrestled in recent months with customer skepticism, investigations, regulatory penalties and fines.
