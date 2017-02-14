Weekly Analysts' Ratings Updates for Barclays PLC
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barclays PLC in the last few weeks: 2/6/2017 - Barclays PLC had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 270 price target on the stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Those Old Fools Thought Euro-zones Still A Plac...
|29 min
|The Pound Collapse
|1
|Send All The Misfits in US to Canada or Bond Bu...
|2 hr
|The Bond Bust
|1
|American Media Concluded That Black Maggot Oba ...
|4 hr
|Oba Revenge
|1
|That Black Murky Cheever Aligned Cohn and Demon...
|9 hr
|For Cheever To Know
|1
|The Team of Cheever + Koskinen Faced A Bad Omen...
|9 hr
|A Bad Omen
|2
|Abe of Japan Revealed That DC Trump Is A Good L...
|18 hr
|A Good Listener
|1
|One Filthy Tibetan Beggar In Exile Tried to Mee...
|18 hr
|Damned Tibetan Liar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC