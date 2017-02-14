Weekly Analysts' Ratings Updates for ...

Weekly Analysts' Ratings Updates for Barclays PLC

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barclays PLC in the last few weeks: 2/6/2017 - Barclays PLC had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 270 price target on the stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Those Old Fools Thought Euro-zones Still A Plac... 29 min The Pound Collapse 1
Send All The Misfits in US to Canada or Bond Bu... 2 hr The Bond Bust 1
American Media Concluded That Black Maggot Oba ... 4 hr Oba Revenge 1
That Black Murky Cheever Aligned Cohn and Demon... 9 hr For Cheever To Know 1
The Team of Cheever + Koskinen Faced A Bad Omen... 9 hr A Bad Omen 2
Abe of Japan Revealed That DC Trump Is A Good L... 18 hr A Good Listener 1
One Filthy Tibetan Beggar In Exile Tried to Mee... 18 hr Damned Tibetan Liar 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,134 • Total comments across all topics: 278,851,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC