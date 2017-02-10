Wanda Group says not in touch with Deutsche Postbank on acquisition plans

Feb 13 Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, denied on Monday that it was in touch with Germany's Deutsche Postbank on acquisition plans. The Financial Times reported earlier in the day that Wanda now has set its sights on banks in Europe, including Germany's Postbank, citing two people familiar with the matter, as it diversifies away from its core real estate business.

