Vetr Inc. Downgrades Sunoco LP (SUN) to Sell
They presently have a $26.44 price objective on the stock. Vetr 's price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.82% from the stock's current price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andre Dan Gianuzzi is still a con man! (May '15)
|1 hr
|Guest
|4
|The Plot To Postpone The Departure of John Kosk...
|2 hr
|The Evil Alliance
|2
|DC Trump Needs To Rid Off All the Misfits in US...
|4 hr
|To No Man Land
|1
|Disregard Of What Midget Cheever's Advice to DC...
|5 hr
|For Cheever to Kn...
|1
|Never Be Fooled by the Sins of Dirty and Filthy...
|7 hr
|Liar Cheever
|3
|Never Listen To That Midget And Moran Cheever W...
|7 hr
|Front Line Defens...
|1
|Your Debts Will Destroy You, Don't Forget!
|8 hr
|That Dumb Cheever
|3
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC