UPDATE 1-RBC battles former executive...

UPDATE 1-RBC battles former executive after dropping Volcker strategy

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 23 Royal Bank of Canada is in a court battle with a former executive it dismissed after moving him to the Bahamas where it could continue a lucrative trading business hindered by U.S. regulations. The dispute, according to court documents, centers on whether the former executive, Tebogo Phiri, has the right to valuable intellectual property such as data and trading strategies underpinning the business he ran for RBC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Cheever Is The Sinner to Cause Irreparabl... 2 hr Cheever Sins 1
The Sad And Sorry Marks of Filthy And Low Spani... 5 hr Filipino Beggars 2
No More Food and Money to Filipino Beggars for ... 6 hr Filipino Beggars 1
DC Trump Needs To Know Where US Stands In The G... 6 hr For Trump To Know 1
Andre Dan Gianuzzi is still a con man! (May '15) 19 hr Guest 4
The Plot To Postpone The Departure of John Kosk... 19 hr The Evil Alliance 2
DC Trump Needs To Rid Off All the Misfits in US... 21 hr To No Man Land 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,303 • Total comments across all topics: 279,111,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC