Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Lowered to "Hold" at Evercore ISI
Several other analysts also recently commented on UAA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Under Armour from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.61 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Cut Off The Sanctuary City Funding May Stop ...
|2 hr
|A Major Setback
|1
|Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To...
|3 hr
|Cheever To Help
|2
|Abe of Japan Gave Mad Dog Mattis The Advice Not...
|3 hr
|Danger Being Alone
|3
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|8 hr
|General Zod
|21
|David Cheever Said President Trump's Tweets Des...
|16 hr
|Smort Cheever
|1
|DC Trump Needs to Control Spending in US and Le...
|21 hr
|Danger Being Alone
|1
|That Mad Dog Mattis Can Leave Japan and Head fo...
|23 hr
|Mad Dog Mattis
|2
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC