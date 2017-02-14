UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The blue chip FTSE 100 index ended slightly lower on Tuesday at 7,268.56, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
