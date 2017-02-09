U.S. judge says Trump order could impact HSBC executive's UK trip
A federal judge in Brooklyn on Wednesday signalled that President Donald Trump's stance on immigration may justify rejecting a HSBC Holdings Plc executive's request to return to England while awaiting a U.S. trial on fraud charges. Mark Johnson, a British citizen who at the time of his arrest in July was HSBC's global head of foreign exchange cash trading, had been allowed to return to England from December to January, and sought permission to travel there again in March.
