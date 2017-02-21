Trump said to weigh U.S. Bancorp's Davis for Fed
President Donald Trump is considering nominating U.S. Bancorp Chief Executive Officer Richard Davis for the Federal Reserve Board, said people familiar with the matter, as the president prepares to start reshaping the central bank's approach to monetary policy and Wall Street oversight. Davis, who has announced he plans to retire as chief of the Minneapolis-based bank later this year, is a contender to fill one of three openings on the seven-member Fed board, said people who asked not to be named because the process is still in flux.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DC Trump Could Establish His Legacy By Demolish...
|5 hr
|No Inheritance Tax
|2
|David Cheever Is The Sinner to Cause Irreparabl...
|11 hr
|Cheever Sins
|3
|The Sad And Sorry Marks of Filthy And Low Spani...
|18 hr
|Filipino Beggars
|2
|No More Food and Money to Filipino Beggars for ...
|19 hr
|Filipino Beggars
|1
|DC Trump Needs To Know Where US Stands In The G...
|19 hr
|For Trump To Know
|1
|Andre Dan Gianuzzi is still a con man! (May '15)
|Thu
|Guest
|4
|The Plot To Postpone The Departure of John Kosk...
|Thu
|The Evil Alliance
|2
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC