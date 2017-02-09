Trade wars: Germany's trade surplus hits new record high
Germany's trade surplus reached a new record of a 252.9 billion in 2016, the largest gap between exports and imports since the country's statistical agency started keeping records. The news follows criticism of Germany's trade policies by Peter Navarro, an economist who leads President Trump's White House Trade Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DC Trump Needs to Press For Details when Talkin...
|3 hr
|For Trump to Learn
|1
|Cheever's Plot to Screw DC Trump Thru John Kosk...
|6 hr
|Cheever Extortion...
|2
|Despite e-Mailing President Trump, John Koskine...
|6 hr
|Cheever Extortion
|3
|While Wall Street Cheaters Applaud The Tax Cuts...
|19 hr
|To Pay For Tax Cuts
|1
|Many Companies Are Moving Into Mexico To Defy D...
|21 hr
|Company Flouts to...
|1
|The Black Murky Cheever Received A Bus Load of ...
|22 hr
|The Cheever Murkys
|1
|David Cheever Committed A Major Bank Fraud With...
|22 hr
|Black Murky Cheever
|3
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC