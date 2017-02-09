Trade wars: Germany's trade surplus h...

Trade wars: Germany's trade surplus hits new record high

Germany's trade surplus reached a new record of a 252.9 billion in 2016, the largest gap between exports and imports since the country's statistical agency started keeping records. The news follows criticism of Germany's trade policies by Peter Navarro, an economist who leads President Trump's White House Trade Council.

