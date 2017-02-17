The owner of Burger King is buying Popeyes for $1.8 billion
The owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, Restaurant Brands International, is buying Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $79 per share, or $1.8 billion. "Popeyes is a powerful brand with a rich Louisiana heritage that resonates with guests around the world," Restaurant Brands International CEO Daniel Schwartz said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DC Trump Needs To Question John Koskinen About ...
|1 hr
|Who Stole The Money
|1
|My Life Is An Open Book to Help You Learn the R...
|3 hr
|My Life The Open ...
|1
|Lori Davidson Needs to Learn Who Saved All Thos...
|4 hr
|China Your Savior
|1
|All Cars in Xinjiang of China Are Required to E...
|4 hr
|The Prosperity in...
|1
|The Short Lived Intrusion To S. China Sea Expos...
|6 hr
|Dumb Lori
|3
|DC Trump Needs To Learn That Starving Greeks Ar...
|10 hr
|Let Greeks In
|1
|Russia Is Prepared Ahead For Any Confrontation ...
|23 hr
|The Dossier From ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC