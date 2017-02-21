The Next Financial Crisis Might Be in...

The Next Financial Crisis Might Be in Your Driveway

Lured by low interest rates, low gas prices, and a crop of seductive vehicles that are faster, smarter, and more efficient than ever before, American drivers are increasingly riding in style. Don't be fooled by the curb appeal, though-those swanky machines are heavily leveraged.  The country's auto debt hit a record in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, when a rush of year-end car shopping pushed vehicle loans to a dubious peak of $1.16 trillion.

