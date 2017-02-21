The Latest: Guilty plea in Japan fina...

The Latest: Guilty plea in Japan financial fraud case

Read more: Canada.com

HONOLULU, Hawaii - The Latest on a federal case of defrauding Japanese English-language students of more than $200,000 : A man who taught English at a well-known chain of foreign language schools in Japan is pleading guilty to defrauding his students out of more than $200,000. Prosecutors say the Nova teacher told two students he could get them a high rate of return by putting their money into First Hawaiian Bank certificates of deposit.

