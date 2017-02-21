The Fed is worried about a key measure in the stock market

Janet L. Yellen, Chair, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, looks over her notes as she testifies before the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, & Urban Affairs on "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. The Chicago Board Options Exchange volatility index, which gauges investor anxiety and is widely known as the VIX index , has been trending down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.