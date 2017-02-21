Survey: Business executives' optimism...

Survey: Business executives' optimism surges under Trump

10 hrs ago

Business executives are feeling more confident with Donald Trump in the White House, according to an annual survey from JPMorgan Chase. The survey found that 76% of the executives believe the new administration will have a positive impact on their businesses.

