Surging activity after U.S. election a boon for RBC capital markets arm
A surge in client activity after the U.S. election helped bolster the capital markets arm of Royal Bank of Canada in its first quarter. In the three months ended Jan. 31, net income for the unit climbed to $662-million, rising 16 per cent compared to the same period last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DC Trump Could Establish His Legacy By Demolish...
|9 hr
|No Inheritance Tax
|2
|David Cheever Is The Sinner to Cause Irreparabl...
|15 hr
|Cheever Sins
|3
|The Sad And Sorry Marks of Filthy And Low Spani...
|22 hr
|Filipino Beggars
|2
|No More Food and Money to Filipino Beggars for ...
|23 hr
|Filipino Beggars
|1
|DC Trump Needs To Know Where US Stands In The G...
|23 hr
|For Trump To Know
|1
|Andre Dan Gianuzzi is still a con man! (May '15)
|Thu
|Guest
|4
|The Plot To Postpone The Departure of John Kosk...
|Thu
|The Evil Alliance
|2
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC