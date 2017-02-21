Surging activity after U.S. election ...

Surging activity after U.S. election a boon for RBC capital markets arm

A surge in client activity after the U.S. election helped bolster the capital markets arm of Royal Bank of Canada in its first quarter. In the three months ended Jan. 31, net income for the unit climbed to $662-million, rising 16 per cent compared to the same period last year.

