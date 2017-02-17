Student Debt in America Has Hit a New...

Student Debt in America Has Hit a New Record

Total U.S. student debt hit a record $1.31 trillion last year, the 18th consecutive year Americans' education debt rose,  according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Outstanding loans taken out for higher education have doubled since 2009, data show.

