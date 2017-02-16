Strong first quarter earnings gain in New Zealand for ANZ

ANZ New Zealand, the local unit of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, boosted first-quarter earnings 18%, benefiting from cost-cutting and smaller hedging losses, even as its loan book shrank and it faced skinnier margins. Cash profit, the favoured earnings measure for banks that strips out non-core items, rose to $459 million in the three months ended December 31 from $390 million a year earlier, the Auckland-based company said in a statement.

