Strong first quarter earnings gain in New Zealand for ANZ
ANZ New Zealand, the local unit of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, boosted first-quarter earnings 18%, benefiting from cost-cutting and smaller hedging losses, even as its loan book shrank and it faced skinnier margins. Cash profit, the favoured earnings measure for banks that strips out non-core items, rose to $459 million in the three months ended December 31 from $390 million a year earlier, the Auckland-based company said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE Agents Need to Raid and Arrest that Squatte...
|1 hr
|To Deport Cheever
|1
|The Trump Fence Will Be A Legacy If It Is Ever ...
|10 hr
|Trump Fence
|1
|Dark Murky Cheever Will Face Criminal Prosecuti...
|11 hr
|Dark Murky Cheever
|1
|1843 Black Eagle Mexican Bond for Sale (Jul '11)
|13 hr
|Jupsten
|545
|The Noted Leaker, David Cheever Soon Became Dar...
|16 hr
|Dark Murky Cheever
|1
|The Weakness of US Defense in East Coast Is Ful...
|17 hr
|The Debilitated C...
|3
|It Is Futile and Wasting Of Time to Talk Allian...
|17 hr
|The Ghost Cheever
|3
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC