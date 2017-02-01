Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Zoopla Property Group PLC
's stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZPLA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Border Tax on Mexican Exports Will Cause In...
|30 min
|Rising Inflation
|1
|The Trump Wall Is Now Being Considered AS The T...
|51 min
|Bad Humbre Cheever
|3
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|10
|Cheever's Failed Text Message Is A Warning For ...
|2 hr
|Bad Humbre Cheever
|3
|For sale: 20,000 Super Petchili Bonds (inside s...
|2 hr
|Bad Humbre Cheever
|5
|DC Trump Told Australia To Settle All Those Leg...
|5 hr
|Legal Immigrants
|1
|Update Wells Fargo account address overseas (Feb '15)
|7 hr
|Simon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC